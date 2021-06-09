The beach at Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park will be closed by Midland Parks and Recreation on June 10.
The brief closure on Thursday will be used to treat the lake for algal blooms. If untreated, algae can kill fish, impact water quality, and make people and animals sick if they ingest or touch affected water.
People and animals should avoid all contact with the water for 24 hours during the treatment. The beach will reopen on June 11.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 989-837-6930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.