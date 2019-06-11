GENERIC: beach

A beach closure notice has been issued for South Linwood Beach in Bay County.

This after results of surface water samples collected on June 10 exceeded the State of Michigan’s water quality standards.

The beach closure will be lifted when bacteriological levels are within limits.

For additional information, call the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.

