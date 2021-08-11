Wagener County Park Bathing Beach is closed due to high levels of E. Coli.
According to the Huron County Health Department, the samples that were collected in three to six feet of water cannot exceed 300 E. Coli colonies per 100 ml of water.
Wixom Lake in Midland County and Oasis Lake in Arenac County are also closed due to high bacteria levels.
