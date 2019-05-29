The Bay County Health Department has lifted a warning that closed couple of local beaches Wednesday.
Brissette Beach and Wenona Beach and Bay County were closed because water samples failed to meet state standards for levels of E-Coli.
According to Bay County's Environmental Health Manager Joel Kwiatkowski, this is the second summer something like this has happened after Memorial Day.
Kwiatkowski said they received the notice from SVSU that E-coli levels were above the 300 limit for full body contact for swimming. This caused officials to close both beaches.
"For it to affect you in any way, you would have to actually go swimming and enter the water. But that could mean kayaking, that's partial body contact and we didn't close water for partial body contact but if you fall in the lake and you're exposed to those levels, that's where you're risk resides," Kwiatkowski said. "Just tell them to stay out of the water for now, you know don't go swimming. Some people decide to go out anyway, we're not stopping them but we do advise them to stay out of the water."
A public health advisory was also issued for the Saginaw River in Bay County.
The samples were taken on May 28 and the public health advisory was lifted Thursday morning when bacteriological levels fell within the State of Michigan’s water quality standards.
The Bay County Health Department can be reached at 989-895-4006 for more information.
