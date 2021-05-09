A memorable landmark that sat on the Saginaw skyline is gone.
The iconic Beans Bunny sign that stood over the city of Saginaw for over one hundred years came down.
"It's just a staple. It's like if you go to New York and you see the Empire State Building or the World Trade Center. It's just something you expect to see when you come to Saginaw," said Brian Wordlaw, Saginaw County native.
This is the first time in over a century, since 1917, that the iconic sign hasn't been on top of the Bean Elevator.
Wordlaw, said the sign is so much more than just a sign.
"I was so saddened to see it being taken away. Like I said it was like kind of my childhood being taken away and those memories I have of it," Wordlaw said.
Memories including visiting the sign with his late father. He wishes he could do the same with his future kids.
"And be able to share those fond memories that I have of my father that I lost to COVID-19. Now I just don't really have that staple for Saginaw," Wordlaw said.
It's not clear where the sign will go next. On April 16, TV5 spoke with Saginaw public schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts. He said the district has plans to expand there.
"It is our intention, if we are able to close and purchase the facility, to save that sign. We understand the historical significance of that sign to the Saginaw community," Roberts said.
"I will never forget that bunny. I will never forget it," Wordlaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.