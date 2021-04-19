Troopers found a full-grown black bear dead in the roadway after a vehicle accident on a highway in Genesee County.
State police were sent to I-75 near Beecher Road on Monday, April 19 at 1 a.m. Michigan State Police said the vehicle involved left the scene before troopers arrived.
The Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division was contacted. The bear carcass was turned over to them for further investigation.
