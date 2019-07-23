It was a startling sight for a homeowner in Mid-Michigan.
A bear was seen roaming in a yard and the homeowner was more than a little unnerved by what she saw.
“Holy crap! There’s a bear in my front yard,” said Deborah Archer.
Archer said she had a surprise guest at her home on Monday, July 22.
“To see one actually walking in full sight in my front yard surprised me,” Archer said.
She said she was at home with her husband and son.
“My son went out on the front porch and was trying to talk to it. And then as it went around the back of the house, it stopped to take a drink out of the pond. The dog started barking and it lifted its head and looked towards the house,” Archer said.
TV5 talked to the Department of Natural Resources to find out what residents should do if they see a bear roaming around their property.
“Leave it alone. Don’t poke it, don’t poke the bear,” said Conservation Officer Chad Foerster.
Foerster said it’s a good idea to let nature run its course.
“The bears are generally just as scared of you as you are of them. So just leave them be and let them do their thing and they’ll generally disappear just as fast as they showed up,” Foerster said.
As for Archer, she said the days of her dog running free on her property are over. She thinks there’s a possibility she will see the bear again.
She said that is a day she will never forget.
“It’s not every day you see a bear walking around your front yard in the middle of Michigan,” Archer said.
