A Mid-Michigan family was shocked when they found a bear in their backyard digging through their trash and eating sweets.
“My sister let the dog out and she’s like there’s a bear,” said Elizabeth Bennet.
The bear has been living in the woods behind the family’s home in Au Gres.
“I was shocked,” said Donald Bennet.
“I’ve seen bears, but not in my backyard,” said Nathan Turner.
The bear is on the prowl. He is looking for food but specifically sweets.
“The bear got into the garbage and it got pink frosting all over its face and then started licking it,” Elizabeth said.
“He’s been eating trash,” Nathan said. “Everything, cake, he has a sweet tooth.”
While that sweet tooth is cute, the bear’s mischief is starting to go a little too far.
“He has knocked over my trash and spewed it across the yard and said it’s gotta go at this point,” Turner said.
Turner said he’s going to bring his trash cans inside. He hopes that by doing that, the bear will go back to where it came from.
Turner said he’s worried the bear will get hit by a car or get too close to his kids.
“I’m really fearful people will start thinking it’s a pet,” Turner said.
The DNR encourages residents to put their bird feeders and trash cans away. They do not believe that this bear is dangerous but said to try and avoid it anyway.
