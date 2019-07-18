With the dangerous heat in Michigan, make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Below is some information about beating the heat.
HOT FACTS!
In the U.S., about 120 people die each year from extreme heat.
Heat deaths and injuries are typically under-reported.
Most heat related deaths are adults over the age of 40 and the deaths occur in their homes.
Every location in Michigan has experienced 100 degree heat sometime in the past.
Metro Detroit experiences about twelve 90+ degree days per year.
Southern Lower Michigan experiences about seven to twelve 90+ degrees days per year.
Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula experience about five 90+ degree days per year.
Warm nights with temperatures above 70° hinders the body’s ability to cool. This creates even more heat stress the following day.
Advisory and Warning Criteria:
- Heat Advisory: when heat index equals or exceeds 100 degrees for 3 hours or longer but less than 105 F. Issued within 24 hours of excessive heat onset.
- Excessive Heat Warning: issued when heat index exceeds 105 degrees for 3 hours or longer. Issued within 24 hours of excessive heat onset.
WHAT IS THE HEAT INDEX?
The Heat Index is a measure of how hot the weather actually feels to the body based on air temperature and relative humidity.
Exposure to full sun can increase heat index values by as much as 15°F. Strong winds with hot and dry air, can be extremely hazardous, because the wind increases heat to the body.
LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK! DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN, PETS, ADULTS OR ANYONE IN A VEHICLE!
The temperature inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes and 50 degrees in an hour, even when outside air temperatures are in the 70's.
Inside of a car is like a greenhouse. For instance, actual temperatures inside the vehicle can reach 120°F in just minutes and approach 150°F in as little as an hour.
This can cause heat related illness in only minutes, particularly in children, whose body temperatures warm at a rate three to five times faster than an adult.
Studies have shown that "cracking the windows" provides little, if any relief at all.
Be Safe DURING
Find places with air conditioning. Libraries, shopping malls, and community centers can provide a cool place to take a break from the heat.
If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Drink plenty of fluids (Water) to stay hydrated and try to stay away from caffeinated beverages and alcohol as those will dehydrate you. If you or someone you care for is on a special diet, ask a doctor how best to accommodate it.
Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.
Avoid high-energy activities.
Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.
Read this graphic below to find more ways to beat the heat.
For more information go to, www.ready.gov/heat.
Also, check out our Mid-Michigan weather article to find weather information for your area by clicking here.
Courtesy: NWS/NOAA
