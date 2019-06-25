June 25 is Global Beatles Day, and a specialty coffee shop in Bay City may be the perfect place to celebrate your love of the iconic band.
“I decided I was going to blow this place up and get people to Bay City to see this incredible spectacle,” said Brad Wilderman.
Wilderman his wife, Peg, have owned and operated their coffee shop for 26 years.
It began as Espresso Express, but Wilderman said he had a vision to create an meaningful attraction after putting up a Beatles poster.
Fifteen years after it opened, the shop became known as Espresso Express Presents: Beatles and Beans Coffee Emporium.
It’s a specialty coffee house dedicated to displaying anything and everything Beatles-related.
“The first words they have when they walk in is ‘whoa!” said Wilderman.
“It’s such a beautiful venue to do this you know? I mean, it’s got the brick walls, it’s got the high ceilings and to be able to come in here and create this, it’s just a dream. I love it,” said Wilderman.
The coffee shop is 1700 square feet of personally curated Beatles memorabilia for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re from mid-Michigan or out of state.
Wilderman says he wanted to create something that would bring folks to Bay City.
“Look at how many people it brings to Bay City, but guess what? All around us is what keeps them here. We’ve got the food, the water, the restaurants, and the antique centers,” Wilderman said.
Beatles and Beans Coffee Emporium also has themed drinks. It’s something Wilderman says rounds out the experience: “Get up early if you have to, set the GPS, plan a day-tripper and get here!”
Espresso Express Presents: Beatles and Beans Coffee Emporium is open Monday-Friday 8-5pm and Saturday 9-5pm and is cash only.
