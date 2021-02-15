Beaumont is canceling 1,884 second dose appointments of the COVID-19 vaccine for Feb. 18.
Beaumont learned of the reduction in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Michigan on Feb. 12. Beaumont said they are working on rescheduling all the canceled appointments automatically to the same day and time for one week later if the state supplies enough vaccines.
If a patient’s appointment is canceled, Beaumont will give them a call or email. With the reduction in vaccines, Beaumont will not be able to open any more Pfizer first dose vaccines until the health system receives additional vaccines.
Beaumont is prepared to administer 50,000 doses a week, but due to the shortage of vaccines the state of Michigan is only able to supply 2,200 vaccines this week for the health system.
“We are so disappointed that we had to cancel these appointments. Our teams worked around the clock and throughout the weekend with the state to try and secure the second dose vaccine we requested,” Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said. “We remain committed to vaccinating patients as quickly as possible as soon as we receive our allocated doses of vaccine.”
