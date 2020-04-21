Beaumont Health announced it's laying off about 2,475 employees as well as eliminating 450 positions due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beaumont said CEO John Fox is taking a 70% temporary pay cut to his salary. Other executives at Beaumont will take pay cuts of up to 45%.
Of the 2,475 layoffs, most involve hospital administrative staff and others who are not directly caring for patients with or without COVID-19, Beaumont said.
Beaumont said most of the 450 position eliminations are part of the corporate staff or are serving in other administrative roles.
“I am extremely proud of our team’s rapid response to COVID-19. While many front-line employees have never been busier, other parts of our operations have drastically declined or ceased. We must make difficult, quick decisions now to protect and readjust to an uncertain future,” Fox said. “We also expect economic pressures on Beaumont and the health care industry to continue well after the COVID-19 initial surge subsides, which is why we made the difficult decision to eliminate 450 positions. We must adjust the way we operate our organization moving forward. This pandemic has changed the delivery of health care, and we will be treating patients with this virus until we get a vaccine.”
Beaumont Health has a total of about 38,00 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.