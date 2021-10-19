A mid-Michigan city bringing back a program awarding residents for taking dilapidated homes and sprucing them up to make their city a more beautiful and appealing place to live.
The city of Saginaw brought back its Saginaw recognition award for the fourth time.
The award is meant to encourage residents to enhance their homes and businesses in any way possible.
"I am dumbfounded. I can't believe I won. It's an amazing honor,” said David Gray, this year’s grand prize winner.
Residents nominated Gray's home for the award. His property got the most votes. Things were different when Gray bought the house two years ago.
"It was in poor condition. The garage door was bashed in. The interior was all smashed up,” Gray said.
The goal of the SNRA is meant to encourage everyone who enhances their homes and businesses to make Saginaw a more visually appealing place to live. Gray is proud to be part of that effort.=
"If you're doing something, someone else is gonna look and say, 'that looks good maybe I’ll do that,” Gray said.
City Officials tell TV5 this program is making a difference in this neighborhood and communities just like it throughout the city.
"It will make you appreciate being able to live in Saginaw and not talk about the negative but talk about this is what we're doing in our city,” said James Martin, the acting chief inspector for Saginaw.
This year 300 properties were nominated. Martin said he appreciates every resident that takes the time to do their part.
"We have a lot of problems with tall grass and weeds and everything throughout. But then you do see some people maintaining the best that they can even if it's not, you know, pristine but it still works,” Martin said.
Martin said the SNRA continues to reinforce the importance of positive recognition. As for Gray, he looks forward to making more improvements at his home.
"We love it. We love our neighbors. It's a great neighborhood so we're happy to be there."
