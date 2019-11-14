A seminar was held at Beecher High School on Thursday to empower young women.
“I was just recently crowned Miss Black Fit and Fine Beauty Pageant Queen for 2019-2020,” said Patty Williams.
Williams is not only a beauty queen, but she is also a motivator.
That is why she attended the seminar to empower young ladies in Mid-Michigan.
“I am here today to encourage these young ladies to stay focused in school and to be the best they can be,” Williams said.
The event was held at Beecher High School.
The purpose of the program is to empower young ladies with words of encouragement from other accomplished females in the community.
Williams said she hopes to inspire others.
“Because many times young ladies’ dreams can become broken and I had the opportunity to have someone to encourage me to stay focused on my dreams,” Williams said.
Local businesses and colleges lined the school gym to recruit young women into future professions, like the Army, National Guard, Michigan State Police, and Michigan State University.
Williams said every young girl should have a good role model to look up to.
“I want to make sure the girls are making great decisions on their lives. They are the new millenniums. They are the future and we are counting on them,” Williams said.
