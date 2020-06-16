The lives of many Mid-Michigan families drastically changed in an instant when rushing floodwaters destroyed their homes.
Many of them are sheltering in tents and campers while repairs are being made.
Rob Holder of Beaverton said it’s been hard for his family.
“It’s been a struggle,” Holder said.
Holder said his family is living a life far from normal.
“We’ve been living out of a camper. So it’s difficult on a daily basis just to get our work done,” Holder said.
Holder said their neighbor let them borrow the camper.
Holder said both he and his wife have been working from home and it is becoming difficult.
“We’ve had a couple of cold days, so it’s been a little difficult to work in there,” Holder said.
The Holder’s said the closest thing to normal for them has been adding a new refrigerator to store food and a grill outback for cooking.
“We’ve got a place to sleep but then cooking is difficult. Everything is just a challenge,” Holder said.
Holder said another challenge for them is deciding on whether to give up on their home. He said they are unsure if it’s worth the investment.
Holder said they received a quote of $75,000 to restore the home but it will not be covered by insurance.
“I used to have a house on the lake and now I’ve got a house on a large hole,” Holder said.
In the meantime, the Holder’s plan to update their bunk room connected to the garage and live there.
“Maybe we will have a bathroom that we can use in there and then we’ll probably sleep out in the garage. That’s the plan right now,” Holder said.
Holder said they are trying to stay positive even though they are unsure of how they will move forward.
“I’m hopeful. I don’t know if that’s going to, I have no idea what to expect,” Holder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.