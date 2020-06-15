Brian and Tina Talkington lived on a lake for 19 years and since the dam failure, they have been living in a camper next to what used to be the lake and their home.
“it’s wiped. The whole place is gone,” said Brian.
Tina said all their appliance are gone.
“Over four feet of water gushed out of here like wah!” Tina said.
The series of dam failures left the Beaverton family’s dreams underwater.
“Lost everything. All the furniture, the appliances. I don’t know how we’re gonna do this. But we try,” Brian said.
The damage to their home is so bad causing them to move into a camper on the property.
The couple said some volunteers were able to lend them the camper until September.
A lot of residents in the area have been forced the live in campers or tents.
“Everybody is in trouble on this road. It’s not only this road, it’s any place on the lake. You go over to the other side, they’re just as bad as we are,” Brian said.
They tried to salvage what little the could but said they can’t afford to rebuild.
“The guy that gave me an estimate said $60,000. I don’t have the money. So, we’re probably out of here,” Brian said.
