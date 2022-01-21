A flood gate issue at the Beaverton Dam has been resolved, according to Gladwin County Emergency Management.
At 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, Midland County Emergency Management was notified by Gladwin County of the update. The dam is now back to normal operation.
The public is asked to remember ice depths may have changed with the fluctuations in water depth and speed during the past eight days. Residents should be cautious if they are fishing or walking on the river.
