Flooding in Mid-Michigan has not only damaged buildings beyond repair, but some families are still trapped in their homes.
“Only because of COVID-19 were we prepared for such a catastrophe,” said Kathy Rees, a homeowner in Beaverton.
But after this week’s historic flooding in Midland County, the Rees family says its because of the virus that they were prepared to hunker down in the first place.
“We are stocked with food and water and supplies because we had no idea how long we would be quarantined,” said Rees.
Kathy Rees and her family live along Wixom Lake which has drained significantly due to the Edenville Dam’s Failure, but due to them living on the high banks of the lake, she says they avoided all of the water that ended up flooding the lower areas.
However, it’s left them trapped inside their home for the time being.
“Water came halfway up, it came past our seawall and those types of things,” said Rees. “But it did not hurt our home. However, our immediate outside world and community is in complete chaos.”
Rees says they’ve tried navigating their way around it, but explains that the bridges and roads are still compromised which is why she was glad to see that the governor has called for a State of Emergency within her county of Gladwin, too.
“Now I am very happy to see that we have been included in that whole process,” said Rees.
