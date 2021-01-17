On Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event at the Beaverton Area Fire Department.
Residents can pre-register for COVID-19 testing at homumg.info/BeavertonFireHall. A flu vaccine is also available at the event.
People interested in going need to bring some form of identification, stay in their cars and wear a mask. Minors must have a parent or guardian with them, and no doctor’s order is needed.
