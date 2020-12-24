Thomas Gray, a 54-year-old Beaverton man, was charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and criminal sexual conduct in the second degree according to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s office.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible juvenile sexual assault on Dec. 22.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office found Gray in Cheatham County, Tennessee after they found out he left the state. Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s office went to Tennessee and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office waived Gray’s extradition hearings according to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office.
Gray was brought back to Gladwin by officers for his arraignment in the 80th district court of Gladwin. Gray’s bond is set at $250,000 cash surety according to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office.
