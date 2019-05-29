Gladwin County Sheriff officials have confirmed the arrest of a Beaverton physician’s assistant.
Richard A. Call, 58, remains in custody after his arrest on charges of assault and battery and possession of a controlled substance.
Call, who is affiliated with the Beaverton Medical Center, was taken into custody on May 21st on a warrant issued in connection with the assault that reportedly happened between May 3rd and 4th.
Details on the victim and the relationship to Call were not available, but stay with TV5 as more information becomes available.
Call is expected back in Gladwin County District Court on Thursday at 9 a.m. for a pre-exam conference.
