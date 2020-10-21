Beaverton Police are asking for help after a hit-and-run.
Police said it happened on Oct. 20 at around 12:30 p.m. and the suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Guernsey Road from M-18.
The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a Chevy Blazer or Trailblazer, black in color. The vehicle will have substantial damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, according to police.
The driver is described as a 30-year-old man with a “scruffy face” with short hair. There may have been a female passenger.
If you have any information, call the Beaverton Police Department at 989-435-9111.
