Beaverton Police are looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
The vehicle shown in the pictures above was involved in a hit and run in Beaverton. The vehicle has a vertical sticker on the passenger side of the front windshield.
If anyone knows any information, they can call 989-435-9111 or send a personal message to the Beaverton Facebook page.
