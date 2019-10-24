The City of Beaverton, in Gladwin County, has made it illegal to drive and talk on the phone while holding it.
The City Council voted through the ordinance on Oct. 21 during a regular meeting.
If drivers are caught holding a phone, and using it to talk, text, or read something on the screen while driving, they could be fined $100.
There are exceptions, and hands-free devices are still ok.
See the details of the ordinance by clicking here.
