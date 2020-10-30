IMAGE: Coronavirus

Beaverton Elementary School will be closed to all students on Friday after a staff member was considered a “probable” COVID-19 positive case.

The school district said after contact tracing was complete, it found several other staff members and students who needed to quarantine.

Elementary staff members are expected to report to the building on Friday, except for those who have received a different notice.

The Beaverton Junior/Senior High School will stay open.

