IMAGE: Coronavirus

Beaverton Schools were notified on Jan. 22 another student has tested positive for COVID-19.

This specific COVID-19 situation impacts the elementary school. Grades Pre-K through grade three must stay home for the entire week of Jan. 25.

"We continue to work with the health department to respond to this situation and we are taking every step to protect the health of our staff, students and community. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation," the school said.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.