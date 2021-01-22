Beaverton Schools were notified on Jan. 22 another student has tested positive for COVID-19.
This specific COVID-19 situation impacts the elementary school. Grades Pre-K through grade three must stay home for the entire week of Jan. 25.
"We continue to work with the health department to respond to this situation and we are taking every step to protect the health of our staff, students and community. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation," the school said.
