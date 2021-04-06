Beaverton Schools is moving to virtual learning immediately as the school district says several students and another staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district said it learned several other students and staff members are showing COVID-19 symptoms. A significant staff shortage that will last the rest of the school week is also causing issues for Beaverton Schools to work efficiently.
Students will stay in remote learning from Tuesday, April 6 until Friday, April 9. Beaverton Schools hopes to return to face-to-face learning on Monday, April 12. Parents will receive information from teachers about their child’s learning plan.
Beaverton Schools will offer technology to any student who may need it to complete their schoolwork. Students who do not have internet will receive a packet at both schools no later than Thursday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.