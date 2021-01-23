One school district is preparing for different type of winter sports season with new guidelines for high school winter sports set to begin next month.
Just as fall sports wrap up for the year, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS announced indoor contact sports will remain banned until Feb. 21.
The ban affects boys’ and girls’ basketball, ice hockey, wrestling, and competitive cheer.
"The numbers didn't warrant it, the science didn't warrant it, and giving us no guidance for three more weeks is something that I couldn't sit back and stay quiet," Joseph Passalacqua, Beaverton Superintendent said.
He is joined by Beaverton administrators, parents, and athletes in their negative feelings about the ban.
"Completely heartbreaking, discouraging, and frustrating," Jennifer Johnston, Athletic Director said.
A lot of their feelings are due to inconsistencies.
Mady Pahl just wrapped up her volleyball season and was ready for the upcoming basketball season.
"And then being told we can't play? We just finished volleyball, why can't we continue to play basketball?" Pahl said.
Shad Woodruff, a coach and parent said it runs deeper, than just a game.
"It's far less about the x's and o's and making baskets than it is the lessons that are learned by being influenced by great teachers, by great coaches, by great communities, and that's been taken away from these kids for far too long," Woodruff said.
Superintendent Passalacqua said they can play safely and believes a smooth fall season proves that.
"Any sport can be done with proper protocol," Passalacqua said.
