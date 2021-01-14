With Saginaw Valley Lutheran forfeiting because of the coronavirus, only one local team remained in the high school volleyball state tournament on Thursday.
For the second year in a row, Beaverton reached the division three state semifinals and took on Monroe Saint Mary Catholic Central. A team that knocked out the Beavers in route to winning the state championship last season.
During the first set, Beaverton set up Molly Gerow, who spiked it down the line for a point. Beaverton trailed throughout. On set point, Mikayla Haut had the kill. Saint Mary took the opening set, 25-15.
On the second set, Gerow appeared again with the hammer, but the Beavers dropped the set, 25-14. They put up more of a fight in the third frame, but on match point, Monroe put it away, winning 25-19, ending Beaverton’s season once again.
“It's a successful season. I'm proud of how they did it, all the things that we've overcome, including COVID-19 and testing and practicing on grass and the uncertainties that we've had all season. Every day not knowing if it was the last one. Just thankful to have the opportunity to complete our season,” Beaverton Head Coach Steve Evans said.
Beaverton’s five seniors took the program to new heights with back-to-back semifinals appearances. It is something the school had never accomplished before.
