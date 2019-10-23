The city of Alma said bed bugs were recently discovered at its public library.
While library officials don’t know where the bed bugs came from, the bugs were found in the main area of the library.
The city said even though it’s unlikely that the library is infested with bed bugs, a local pest control company was contacted to inspect the building.
The Alma Public Library remains open at this time.
