Bed bugs were found in chairs at a Mid-Michigan college.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, Mott Community College in Flint was notified that bed bugs were in lounge chairs located in the Mott Memorial Building student lounge room 2140.
Officials said the chairs have been removed and are being treated and the other furniture has been secured and isolated from use.
