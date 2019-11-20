New Standard Academy is alerting parents that bed bugs were reported inside the school building on Tuesday.
Principal Correy Black said the school’s cleaning company was immediately contacted to prevent the bugs from spreading.
Licensed pest control specialists were also contacted to determine if any further action is necessary.
“Please understand the academy is subjected to whatever may come in to the school and please know it is always addressed quickly so we can keep academics at the forefront,” Principal Black wrote. “We can not control some things but we promise to remain diligent in providing a safe, comfortable, and ideal environment for our students."
