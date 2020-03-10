A bedroom inside a Burton home remained nearly untouched after a fire that broke out on Feb. 15.
Burton Firefighters said everyone inside was able to escape safely.
When the flames were extinguished, firefighters found one room in the home that was nearly untouched by the fire.
The Burton Fire Department said if the residents were in the bedroom during the fire, it would have been a survivable spot.
Firefighters wanted to use this incident to highlight the safety benefits of sleeping with your bedroom door closed.
