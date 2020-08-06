Beecher Community Schools has been awarded 45 Chromebook computers to help their students this fall.
“These computers are going to give our students the opportunity to one, get the education they deserve, and two, stay safe,” said Diona Clingman, principal at Beecher Community Schools.
Officials say the new tools offer a bigger screen which will make it easier for students to work, as opposed to a phone screen.
Teachers are already working to alter their curriculum to an online format and connect with students.
“Our aim is still to work and relate with our students first. So we are going to have to build those relationships virtually. We are still going to connect with our kids,” Clingman said.
Beecher Community Schools will start the year off virtually on Aug. 17.
Officials say they plan to have every student start the semester off right with their own technology they can take home.
