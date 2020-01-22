Beecher High School has been selected as one of five national finalists to have the boy’s and girl’s locker rooms remodeled by the nationally known company Hollman Inc.
Hollman Inc. is a leading manufacturer for lockers.
The company has designed and built lockers for top collegiate and professional sports teams such as the Chicago Bears and Texas A&M University.
According to Beecher’s staff and athletes, the school needs this remodel since the locker rooms have not been updated in nearly 40 years.
Beecher High needs votes in order to win the locker room renovation.
Voting runs from January 21 through February 3rd. The winner will be announced on Friday, February 7th.
If you would like to vote, click here.
