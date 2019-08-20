The intersection of Fulton and Carpenter Roads in Beecher is underwater.
It is unclear why the street is flooded, but a TV5 crew saw cars going through.
Police are on scene.
Officials warn drivers that it’s not safe to drive through standing water.
No road closures have been reported at this time.
