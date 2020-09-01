Beecher Community Schools will continue virtual learning until January 2021.
Superintendent Marcus Davenport sent a letter to parents Tuesday to tell them about the change.
On Wednesday, August 26 the Beecher Community School Board voted unanimously to continue online learning through the first semester which ends January 22, 2021.
Davenport said, “The possibility of returning to face-to-face instruction will rest on the current COVID-19 trends, established safety protocols, medical recommendations, scientific data, and final mandates from our governor.”
The school will continue to serve meals to any students that need them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.