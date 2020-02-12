On any given rainy day, traffic makes its way along I-75 thanks to an obscure device known as a pump station.
"Generally, people don't understand, they don't know what a pump station is," MDOT electrician Ron Koonter said.
Koonter says every time the skies open up; these pumps get to work.
"It's like an over sized sump pump in our house,” he said. “Got to clear the clear the water away and keep the roadways open from water."
The pump station TV5 visited is located on northbound I-75 between the Miller and Corunna Road exits in Flint.
Koonter says this pump station is just three years old and is one of the most advanced units MDOT has.
It is outfitted with what is called the SCADA system. It monitors things like the temperature of the pumps, water level, and the speed water comes in.
The pumps lift the water from low lying areas on the road and send it to a higher spot.
"We have a crew that comes here weekly and if we don't maintain them and do preventative maintenance that would turn catastrophic,” Koonter said. “So, we try to prevent failures before they happen."
Koonter says he loves spending time here at these pumps.
"It's just very intriguing and interesting and it is very different,” he said. “This is one of 166 stations we have. And they're all different, they all have their own unique character."
Koonter takes pride in doing his part to eliminate the threat of flooding on this stretch of I-75. And even though most people don't know these pumps exist, Koonter says without them, this area would look a lot different on soggy days.
"Every time it rained, it would flood every time it rained," he said.
