A Mid-Michigan man who dedicated his life to serving others has died.
Pastor Keith O’Neal died over the weekend after battling several health problems.
The director of the Good Samaritan Network was 59-years-old.
O’Neal mentored students and helped those in need across the area.
“It was painful to say the least. He was the lead in everything. He was our point guard, our lead man. He was everything, anything you could think of. The go-to guy,” said Bonnie O’Neal, Keith’s wife.
Keith was the director of the Good Samaritan Network and a pastor in Genesee County.
Over the years, Keith raised money for displaced families and held fundraisers for special charity events.
“He would raise money for the Special Olympics. Just a few years ago, he raised $30,000 in three weeks’ time,” Bonnie said.
Keith suffered a stroke in November and had been recovering ever since. But the health issues started to pile up, resulting in heart surgery and kidney problems.
Bonnie said Keith passed away Sunday at the age of 59.
She said her beloved husband will be dearly missed, but his legacy will live on.
“Pick up the pieces and move on. We’re still going to run the Good Samaritan Network, try to help as many people as possible. Going to move forward. He would’ve wanted that with the least amount of disruption,” Bonnie said.
There is a tentative memorial planned for Keith’s funeral, which will be at the end of March.
In lieu of flowers, family members are asking for donations for the Good Samaritan Network.
