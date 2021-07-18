Last month, Randy Chandler tragically passed away from a heart attack doing what he loved, playing guitar while performing on stage.
"Very passionate and loving," said Amber Berkompas, Chandler’s daughter.
"Charismatic, and everyone he touched felt that connection to him," Tania Becker said.
The musician was just 51 years old when he collapsed and died while playing at a battle of the bands concert in Marion County last month.
"Too often we take for granted people when they're here and we don't get the chance to say goodbye," Derrick Fisher said.
The Saginaw community came together to celebrate the impact Chandler had on so many lives, in a way that they feel best represents his legacy, rocking out.
Several bands, even some Chandler was in himself, performed at The Vault entertainment venue.
"For all these bands to come out and donate their time, volunteers to donate their time, just to show how much they cared for this family is amazing," Becker said.
His son and daughter said this exactly how Chandler would have wanted it to be.
"I think the amount of bands that have come out to support him, come to this venue, and just pack the place out, I think he would love this," said Dorian Chandler, his son.
"Everyone's put in their full effort to make sure this last moment is 'Randy worthy.' so it's beautiful. I don't even know if there's words to explain all of the support," Berkompas said.
Becker helped organize the benefit concert and she said his family is much bigger than what meets the eye.
"We think of the music community as a family. This is his family; he's touched somebody in some way, and they've showed up here to show their love for him," Becker said.
"He definitely looks down and he's smiling very big and very proud of everyone. I know he's watching us," Fisher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.