Benefit for Josh Obertein

A benefit dinner and auction will be held for a man battling multiple myeloma.

TV5 introduced you to 38-year-old Josh Obertein from Midland back in October.

He had to stop working at the Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center in Midland because of his illness, prompting a community yard sale to raise money for medical expenses.

The benefit dinner will be at the Knights of Columbus hall in Pinconning from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

