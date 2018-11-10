A benefit dinner and auction will be held for a man battling multiple myeloma.
TV5 introduced you to 38-year-old Josh Obertein from Midland back in October.
He had to stop working at the Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center in Midland because of his illness, prompting a community yard sale to raise money for medical expenses.
The benefit dinner will be at the Knights of Columbus hall in Pinconning from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.