The family of a couple battling cancer is hoping to make their lives a little easier.
Dan and Jill Revette of Bay City are both fighting the disease.
Jill has been getting treatment for the past three years, while Dan was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.
Both have to go to Ann Arbor and Detroit for treatment.
On Sunday, Jan. 6, their community held a spaghetti dinner benefit at Conan’s Irish Pub.
Organizers say Dan and Jill’s family have been their biggest support system in their time of need.
Proceeds from the dinner will go towards Dan and Jill’s medical and travel expenses.
