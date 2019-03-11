Team Kasey is much more than a bunch of women who have been friends for years.
It’s now a movement of support for Kasey O’Connor.
“All of Kasey’s friends planned a huge benefit for her, she’s had nasopharynx cancer and she is getting through it really great, but this is helping out a lot,” said Kasey’s sister, Kelly Bauer.
In November of 2018, Kasey was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. It effects the area behind her nose and much of her throat. She recently lost the ability to speak.
“We’re hoping in a couple of weeks it should be back because she just finished radiation a couple weeks ago,” Bauer said.
Because Kasey is a self-employed nail technician, she needs a little help with mounting medical bills. Her group of loved ones, who have driven her to every appointment at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, organized a massive benefit at the Red Horse Bar in Saginaw Township.
That’s when T&T Mexican Restaurant donated 100 percent of their food profits to Kasey.
“We’re just doing a fundraiser benefit for Kasey, trying to raise some money for a good cause like we always do; we represent our community,” said T& T Authentic Mexican owner Toyo Rosas.
Not only that, businesses all around Mid-Michigan donated items to be raffled off, along with a live band.
Hundreds of friends and even strangers stopped by throughout the day to show their love and support.
“Oh my God, extremely busy, extremely busy,” Rosas said.
And even though Kasey can’t talk right now, she wants Saginaw to know she is blown away by the unwavering kindness and support from her community.
And even though this was a huge turnout, as the saying goes, it’s the little things that will get her through this.
