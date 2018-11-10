A local woman battling a rare disease needs the community’s help to raise money for travel and medical expenses.
Haley Jenkins is battling Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and there’s only one hospital in the world that can help her out.
Back in 2011, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which prevents her body’s tissue from holding her bones in place.
Since then she’s had to undergo physical therapy and is in need of several surgeries at a hospital in New York.
But throughout it all, Haley’s smile has remained and her community came out to support her on the road to recovery.
“It was like just an outpouring and it’s overwhelming,” said Shawn Jenkins, Haley’s mother.
Shawn started the benefit in order to help cover the costs of Haley’s medical and travel expenses along with the help of several sponsors including the Detroit Loins, Saginaw Spirit, and Greta Van Fleet.
“The donations her are just unbelievable, there’s just, its like where did these things come from, how did these people know we’re in need of this,” Shawn said.
All of this generosity isn’t lost on Haley either, who says she couldn’t be more grateful to those who came out.
“All of the support from the community, from friends and family is just unreal, and it fills my heart,” Haley said.
Now she’s standing tall, along with a little help from her community.
Haley’s first surgery was in October and she’ll be going in for her second once she’s cleared to make the trip back to New York.
