All of Michigan’s more than 250 election audits have been completed. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says this confirms the integrity and accuracy of the 2020 general election.
The audit process drew support from county, city, and township clerks. More than 1,300 Republican, Democrat, and nonpartisan clerks, as well as the Michigan Bureau of Elections, participated in at least one audit, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
“Over the last several months, the state Bureau of Elections has worked with local clerks to conduct more audits than ever before in our state’s history, and each has reaffirmed the accuracy, security and integrity of the November 2020 election,” Benson said. “We’ve responded to every question and claim and the evidence is clear. It is time for leaders across the political spectrum to tell their constituents the truth, that our election was the most secure in history, and the results accurately reflect the will of Michigan’s voters.”
Officials also conducted a statewide audit exercise, by hand-counting votes cast for president on more than 18,000 ballots randomly selected across the state, which affirmed the outcome of the presidential election as previously determined by tabulation machines.
Auditors found 83 percent of the counting boards were explained or balanced. That is up from 27 percent at the end of the county canvass.
Auditors found the net number of ballots out of balance was 17 out of 174,000 counted in Detroit for the entire board.
“If state lawmakers truly want to affirm faith in our elections, they will provide more time to election officials to process absentee ballots before Election Day, and canvass them afterwards, just as I’ve proposed in my legislative agenda to advance the vote and protect democracy,” Benson said. “Had they done this prior to November, after clerks and I asked them to for more than a year, they could have pre-emptively debunked many of the lies that have since attacked our democracy.”
