Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is unveiling how she plans to expand voter accessibility and strengthen the security of elections in the state.
After a record number of Michigan residents voted in the 2020 presidential election, Benson wants to ensure every Michigan vote is counted safely and securely.
"Our job now is clear, to defend and protect every Michigan voter, their votes, and their democracy," Benson said.
On Monday, Benson and Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler announced the SOS’ legislative agenda for elections.
During the Zoom press conference, Wheeler talked about three areas to protect the security of elections.
"The legislative agenda we are announcing today is comprised of three packages that would advance and protect the accessibility, infrastructure, and security of our elections," Wheeler said.
He said advancing accessibility includes ballot applications mailed to registered voters every federal election cycle, ballots counted if postmarked by election day, establish in-person voting before election day and making election day a state holiday.
Wheeler said strengthening election infrastructure will include processing absentee ballots two weeks before election day, provide an extra week after election day for county canvassers to review the elections and consolidate May and August elections into June elections.
When it comes to keeping elections secure, Wheeler wants to prohibit election practices designed to deter or mislead voters, prohibit open carry within 100-feet of a voting location, and require training standards for election challengers and election workers.
These are just a few items in Benson’s legislative agenda for elections. She believes these measures will help strengthen the voting process in Michigan.
"The agenda advances the vote in ways that will future ensure that the voice of every voter is heard, that every vote is counted, and that the will of Michigan voters is followed," Benson said.
