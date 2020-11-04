The lawsuit against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson by the Trump campaign demands absentee ballot counting stop until poll challengers can watch surveillance footage of the state’s drop boxes.
Benson said the suit is baseless.
“From the moment the polls close until we had this full tabulation, there were gonna be concerted, significant efforts to try to claim things about our elections process that simply aren’t accurate or based in facts or truthful,” Benson said.
She said there are no plans to stop the vote count.
In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office said, “Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately. At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted.”
A political watcher from Saginaw Valley State University said the law is on the side of the state.
“So the Trump campaign can’t halt the voting process. States get to determine that themselves. So part of it doesn’t seem like it’s gonna have any merit,” said Jessie Donahue, political science professor at SVSU.
According to other experts, it’s unlikely the lawsuit will change any votes either.
All it deals with are stopping and allowing people to watch footage and vote counts, not the legality of the votes themselves.
This comes after the president falsely claimed victory on election night, and wrongly suggested on Twitter ballot dumps had occurred.
“That’s again where we’re gonna have this period of uncertainty. It’s kinda great that personally we would have this very close result and the courts are gonna step in,” said David Jesuit, political science professor at Central Michigan University.
