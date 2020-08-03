Hours before Michigan’s Primary Election, election workers face the daunting task of counting record amounts of absentee ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Although thousands of residents have already voted by mail, polling places are gearing up to safely welcome voters.
TV5 spoke one-on-one with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson about the historical election and voter safety.
“This is an election like none of us have ever experienced before,” Benson said.
Benson said this election is unique thanks to the pandemic. She said additional staffing was added to make sure all precincts remain open considering COVID-19 fears.
“We have put out the call and actually recruited 6,000 new election workers this year. It’s been great t see so many people step up, be trained, and deployed throughout election day tomorrow,” Benson said.
Benson said more voters chose to stay home and vote absentee. She said over two million absentee ballots were sent out and about 1.3 million have been returned.
“We’re encouraging everyone with a ballot who has not returned it to visit their local dropbox or drop it off in person at their local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure that it counts,” Benson said.
Benson said the state is comparing a voter’s signature on their absentee ballot to their signature on their voter registration card.
“If the signatures do match, the ballot is counted. If it doesn’t match, we encourage the clerks to contact the voter to give them the opportunity to correct or affirm their identity and make sure that ballot is still counted,” Benson said.
Benson said the number of absentee ballots is double the amount any election ever held in Michigan. She said that’s why she feels the results will come back slower than normal.
“We’re asking for everyone’s patience and knowledge that our clerks are going to be working through the night to tabulate those ballots sent through the mail and ensure the results are accurate and efficiently delivered,” Benson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.