Michigan’s Secretary of State issued a warning on Monday, Nov. 2 in preparation for Tuesday’s election.
“I fully expect that our voters will be targeted with false information about their rights and the integrity of the voting process, and that our state will be the target of misinformation shared on social media and elsewhere,” Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.
More than 2.9 million absentee ballots have been returned, with half a million still out there. That’s nearly two-thirds of the votes cast in the 2016 election.
“The idea, frankly, that any voter should feel fearful as they prepare to cast their vote for the leader of the free world is anti-ethical to everything our democracy stands for,” Benson said.
Though Benson’s open carry ban at polling places was struck down, she and Attorney General Dana Nessel will have people throughout the state ready to respond to any voter intimidation or threats.
Benson reminded people there are already laws protecting every citizen’s vote. But counting every vote could take the whole week.
“The clerks have rightly instructed election workers to be diligent and meticulous and to ensure every ballot is counted accurately. That takes time,” Benson said.
Benson criticized the Michigan state legislature for not allowing clerks to count ballots before election day.
Despite having doubled and tripled high speed ballot tabulators in some places, Benson said the turnout this year is still going to be massive.
