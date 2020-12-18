Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has joined 17 other Secretaries of State in a bipartisan effort to adequately fund the Election Assistance Commission.
The group sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader of the House Kevin McCarthy.
“This year, election officials across the country stepped up to the plate to conduct a fair, secure and transparent election under extraordinary circumstances,” Benson said. “It is vital to our democracy that we ensure election workers have the resources they need to do their jobs, and that starts with allocating sufficient funding. This letter is a bipartisan and good-faith effort to urge our congressional leaders to act.”
The group is calling for robust funding for the EAC during fiscal year 2021 for a number of initiatives including a comprehensive post-election review with a focus on procedures implemented due to COVID-19. The group is also asking for improvements to the security and auditing of election systems, and the implementation of a training program available to all election officials across the country.
The EAC’s budget was cut by almost 50 percent between 2010 and 2019, according to Benson’s office, which added the budget cuts have limited the commission’s ability to assist states and localities with the administration of the election.
